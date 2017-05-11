Savannah Ports set to welcome largest ship ever to call on East Coast

COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast, will pass through Savannah on Thursday.

With a capacity of 13,092 twenty-foot equivalent container units, the Development measures 1,201 feet long and 158 feet wide. In length, the ship is just shy of the Empire State Building’s height, which is a 102-story building.

The Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will hold a welcome ceremony for the COSCO Development on Friday, May 12.

You can catch the ship’s passing sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. along River Street as it heads for the Georgia Ports. If you can’t make it down to see it up close and personal, don’t worry. WTOC will be there to capture the ship's arrival LIVE, and we will bring it to you on air and online.

