SLED looking for armed, dangerous homicide suspect

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking for the public's help to find a Jasper County man wanted in connection with the May 5 death of Darrell Lewis Hamilton on Point South Drive.

Investigators say 25-year-old Alvin Gregory Mitchell is 6' tall and weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He's from the Point South area and may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Avalon with SC tag NHS106.

Authorities consider Mitchell to be armed and dangerous to the public and to law enforcement. If seen, do not approach him or the vehicle. Call SLED Special Agent Natasha Merrell at 843.782.3822 or 803.737.9000.

