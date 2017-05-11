Beaufort Police investigating wreck at intersection of Bay St., Ribaut Rd.; avoid area

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a wreck at the intersection of Bay Street and Ribaut Road, Thursday afternoon.
Police say both roads are currently closed due to downed power lines.
Please avoid the intersection for now.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>