Beaufort Police investigating wreck at intersection of Bay St., - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort Police investigating wreck at intersection of Bay St., Ribaut Rd.; avoid area

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a wreck at the intersection of Bay Street and Ribaut Road, Thursday afternoon. 

Police say both roads are currently closed due to downed power lines. 

Please avoid the intersection for now. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly