SCMPD issues warning about 'Change of Address' mail scam

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is warning citizens of a recent mail scam reported in the Savannah area.

Several residents in Whitefield Precinct’s jurisdiction have reported receiving a “Change of Address” notification, routing their mail to an address outside of Chatham County. Once a change of address is completed, the suspect can receive bills or other mail containing personal information.

They can then use this information to open fraudulent accounts, according to police.

If a resident discovers their address has been changed without their authorization, they should check their credit reports and, once the address is corrected, view incoming mail.

The U.S. Postal Service can be contacted at 877.876.2455 to file a complaint. Victims of identity fraud should contact their local police department as well.

