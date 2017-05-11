Savannah hosts ‘Older Americans Luncheon’ at the Civic Center

The City of Savannah hosted its "Older Americans Luncheon" on Thursday at the Savannah Civic Center.

The event is part of Older Americans Month. The theme this year was country-western. Members of the city's and the county's senior programs got to dress up and enjoy a day of games, prizes, food and fellowship.

“It's just recognizing our seniors and their contributions to the communities and encourage them to continue to be active such as fitness and exercise and be with one another as they enjoy their golden years,” said City of Savannah Parks and Recreation Director Barry Baker.

To find out more about the city's programs for seniors, please click here.

