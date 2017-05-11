Estill PD looking for 5 suspects wanted on various charges

The Estill Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate the following individuals:

Brittany Rose Gadson - described as a black female, standing 5'7 tall and weighing 172 pounds. She is wanted for the repeated harassment of a victim following a civil disturbance between feuding families. Officials say she also took possession of the other victim's phone following an incident with the intent to permanently deprive the victim of the phone.

Ernest Devontay Doe - described as a black male, standing 6'1 tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is wanted for damaging a victim's vehicle following a civil dispute. He's been given an opportunity to surrender to authorities but has not done so. For identification purposes, please be notified that Doe has been known to dress as a female.

Jazmin Monae Walker - described as a black female, standing 5'1 tall and weighing 172 pounds. Officials say Walker intentionally created a false news page regarding a victim's health status. The page was shared via social media by Walker and others. Walker also provided the victim's place of employment which caused mental and financial distress. Authorities say her actions were carried out with malice and aforethought.

Bernard Dwight Busby - described as a black male, standing 5'8 and weighing 180 pounds. He is wanted on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theola P. Mays - described as a black female, standing 4'9 tall and weighing 137 pounds. She is wanted on charges of possession of marijuana.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Estill Police Department by calling Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261 or 911 (anytime), or call Estill PD at 803.625.3699 (M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

