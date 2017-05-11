Savannah City Council approves changes to horse and carriage ordinance

Members of the Savannah City Council voted 7-1 to approve revisions to the city's horse and carriage ordinance.

These changes are to regulate the horse-drawn carriage industry in the city and protect the health, safety and welfare of the animals, as well as those of the citizens, motorists and pedestrians using the public rights of way.

One of the biggest provisions is heat related. The city now prohibits horse-drawn carriage tours to operate when temperatures exceed 95 degrees, down from 97 degrees. Also, the horse's respiratory rate and temperature must be monitored when the temperature reaches 85 degrees. Only a visual inspection was required when temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Animal care guidelines have also been added to the ordinance. The City of Savannah's tourism director will not biannually review the tour company's certificate of serviceability to verify animal health and make sure everything is in good standing with a licensed veterinarian. They will also conduct inspections to make sure horses are healthy and being cared for.

The ordinance also requires cairrage companies to train employees in equine first aid.

Other changes include:

Accidents requiring a police report shall be reported to the tourism director within 24 hours

The issuance of commercial decals are now tied to annual vehicle inspections

Horse and carriages cannot be left unattended in horse-drawn carriage stands and horse cannot be separated from the carriage except during an emergency

A structured training program for the tour guide driving the carriage and horse

Any horse-drawn carriage company whose operators receive five or more citations within a 30-day period will be subject to a fine ranging from $500-$1,000.

According to the city, District Six Alderman Tony Thomas was the only one that voted against the ordinance, saying while he applauded the effort, he voiced concerns about the horse-drawn carriages operating in the summertime.

This is the first revision to the ordinance since it was created in 1977.

