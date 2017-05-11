Bulloch County investigators looking for leads in 2015 missing persons case

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with information regarding the disappearance of Mark Anthony Waller.

Deputies have been working this missing persons case since May 2015. Investigator John Quattlebaum has conducted multiple interviews with people in Bulloch and surrounding counties but has not been able to obtain direct information as to Waller's whereabouts.

Waller is described as a 48-year-old white male standing 5'9 tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday, May 7, 2015, around 9 p.m. at 311 Live Oak Loop in Ellabell. He was last seen wearing black South Pole jeans, a dark blue and white striped polo-style shirt, and black and yellow Nike shoes. His hair was in a low buzz cut (brown with gray color, blue eyes, and a clean shave). Officials say he has multiple tattoos on his arms including a bulldog on his right shoulder and letters on his knuckles. He may also have a clown tattoo on his right leg. He has two surgery scars on both Achilles' tendons on his ankle from surgery as a child.

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone with information to contact Inv. Quattlebaum at 912.764.1785.

