Rescue Me: Piewackett, Gabby

Save-A-Life will be holding mobile adoption at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Not all pets come to each adoption event. Don't be disappointed - call the pet's foster to arrange an appointment. See pets and their fosters here.

Piewackett is a four-year-old, long-haired, black cat with a big fluffy tail and large golden eyes. He is very affectionate and loves to rub your ankles seeking your attention. He is altered, current on vaccines, and litter box trained. Piewackett should readily adjust to most cat-friendly homes. Contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com.

Gabby is an 18-pound, red and white, four-year-old Corgi mix with golden eyes. She is quiet, shy, and loves to be petted. If you stop petting her, she will reach out with her paw and pull your hand back. She is well-mannered in the house and loves sleeping on your bed if allowed. She is timid with larger, active dogs, and would probably be the same with small children. Gabby is looking for a quiet adult home with someone with lots of love to give. Contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.