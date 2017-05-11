Goodwill of Southeast Georgia holds job fairs to celebrate Goodwill Week

Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is celebrating Goodwill Week by helping many people get jobs across our community.

The organization has held two job fairs this week and has helped over 200 people get positions with over 20 employers in the Savannah-Chatham County community. The president and CEO says they can't thank those companies enough, along with everyone who donates to Goodwill across our region.

"We just really appreciate the community support of everything that we're doing, and really appreciate all that we get in the way of donations to support our stores. Through donations, that creates jobs, and jobs change lives," said Michael Winckler, President & CEO, Goodwill of SE Georgia.

Goodwill Industries was created in 1902 and has been involved in the Savannah community since 1965.

