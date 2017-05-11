Top Teacher Luncheon held at Georgia Ports Authority

We at WTOC honor top teachers all school year long, and this Thursday we, along with the Georgia Ports Authority, celebrated all of their accomplishments in the classroom.

They all gathered at the Ports Authority for a tour of the ports and were then honored at the Top Teacher Luncheon. We, along with the Ports, want to thank them and all the teachers across our area, because they are helping to mold the future of our communities.

"Mike, as you said, the amount of love that they have in what they do and for these very special children that they serve, and here in our area," said John Trent, Senior Director, Strategic Operations and Safety.

WTOC's Mike Cihla was honored to speak with all of the educators again this year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.