City of Savannah releases 2016 travel and tourism numbers

The City of Savannah is releasing last year's final travel and tourism numbers.

The president of the Tourism Leadership Council says $3 billion was spent in 2016. And here's the part that matters to you, that $3 billion in spending saves every taxpayer who owns property $1,900 a year.

Tourism officials say summer months are a big part of tourism spending.

"In fact, a lot of our visitors find it's a little more of an economic time to come. So, they save a few bucks by coming in the hotter times and Savannah is just as beautiful even when it's nearly a billion degrees,” said Savannah Tourism Leadership Council President Michael Owens.

Owens says the numbers are looking great for 2017 as well.

