Consider This: Good News- May 11, 2017

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with one of the most heartwarming stories we’ve seen in a while.

This week, seven related siblings, four girls and three boys who have been in the Georgia foster system for over three years, officially join Josh and Jessaka Clark's family in Effingham County. The smiles on their faces say everything. The Super Seven become the great eight, joining the Clark's only biological child, three-year-old Noah. The Clarks say they’ve always wanted a large family and they wanted most of their kids to be adopted.

Ten Isle of Hope student astronauts who entered and finished second nationally in the NASA Student Astronaut Challenge at the Kennedy Space Center were recognized for their achievement this week. This is the first time Isle of Hope has entered the competition and they were the only Georgia school to reach the finals. The team beat many schools that have dedicated space studies programs, mostly because of the hard work each of the 10 students put in.

And finally this week, I’d like to personally thank everyone who supported our WTOC Team Don Logana in last weekend’s MS Walk as well as the Karaoke fundraiser at Bay Street Blues. The really great news in all of this was not only was thousands of dollars raised for the MS Society, but Don’s family got a firsthand look at how beloved he was by this entire community. Great strides were taken in finding a cure, as well helping his still grieving friends and family to heal.

If you have a good news story or a good news video to share with us, please send them here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.