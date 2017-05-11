SCCPSS receives donation from Parker's

Parker's is fueling the community!

In Thursday's Good News, a $20,000 check was presented to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. The donation came from a portion of all gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month.

"We're very fortunate. We've been in business now for 41 years, and we think we have a responsibility to give back to the communities where we do business," said Greg Parker, President & CEO, Parker's.

"We would love to see this with more businesses. It's a great help to our school system and at the end of the day, it's a great help to our boys and girls," said Kimberly Hancock, SCCPSS Elementary & K-8 Governance.

On top of the check donation, Parker's held an official ribbon cutting for it's newest location on Benton Boulevard.

