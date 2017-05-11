City of Savannah moving forward with parking plan

The City of Savannah will move forward with the Parking Matters resolution - with some revisions.

Parking will be very different in downtown Savannah because of the 7-1 vote at the city council meeting on Thursday. There was lots of back and forth on big issues like student parking for St. Vincent's Academy, and also Alderman Julian Miller talked about his concern for those who work in the downtown area.

The resolution was revised to only include portions of downtown north of Liberty Street. The sections of Savannah south of Liberty Street will only see the change of parking meters being updated to the smart meters. Under the new resolution, paid parking will be enforced Monday though Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, parking will still be free. Also, another big part of the resolution is to have student parking passes for $160 per year. Those with St. Vincent's Academy came to stand their ground, worried their students wouldn't be able to afford parking.

"I think Savannah would be the loser if this historic school and ministry should have to close because of the additional cost of parking," said Sister Jude Walsh, St. Vincent's Academy.

We're told the first phase of these parking changes is to update the parking meters, and that may take up to two years. Once the meters are in place, then new hours and even prices would go into effect.

