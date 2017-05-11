City council discusses 'Savannah Shines' plan

Savannah City Council is learning more about a plan to help fix chronic housing and property maintenance violations, which is intended to improve the condition in some of Savannah's neighborhoods.

Thursday, council members were presented with the "Savannah Shines" plan. City officials say it's more than just getting rid of blight in Savannah.

"It is really about the community. We want to work with the neighborhood associations. We think if everyone could come around the table and make a commitment, a real commitment, that they will volunteer their efforts," said Taffayne Young, Community & Economic Development Bureau Chief.

The Savannah Shines Campaign is able to move forward now that Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed the eminent domain bill this week. The bill lets the city work around the requirement that condemned properties can't be used for anything other than public use for 20 years after being condemned.

This will help tackle some of the most blighted properties in Savannah. You can find the list of the worst 100 properties in Savannah here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.