Savannah triple-homicide suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in SC

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people at a home in the 1100 block of E 31st Street in Savannah.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's violent crimes detectives have charged Kenneth Lamont Marrow, Jr. with three counts of murder.

The man arrested and charged for the weekend murder of three people in Savannah is no stranger to the jail system here in Chatham County.

The man police charged with killing three people in Savannah late last month had a court appearance for unrelated charges Thursday in Jasper County, SC.

It's the first of several appearances in South Carolina, where Keith Marrow, Jr. faces charges for running from police in Hardeeville less than 24 hours from a triple homicide in Savannah that he's also charged with.

Marrow pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges he faced, which include speeding, driving without a license and passing unlawfully.

For that guilty plea, the judge ruled time served. But a court date for more serious charges, at least here in South Carolina, are on the horizon.

Later this month, he has a preliminary hearing for the felony charges he faces, which include not stopping for police and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a violent crime and armed robbery from 2014.

Marrow has to answer to these charges before he's extradited back to Chatham County, where he's charged with a late-April triple homicide.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police believe Marrow killed Shayla Curtis, William Mullins and Courtney German in an East 31st Street home.

Police say they believe the crime was gang-related, and we confirmed with Chatham County Detention Center staff Marrow was previously booked there several years ago, and identified as a Bloods gang member.

