Savannah triple-homicide suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in SC

The man arrested and charged for the weekend murder of three people in Savannah is no stranger to the jail system here in Chatham County.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's violent crimes detectives have charged Kenneth Lamont Marrow, Jr. with three counts of murder.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people at a home in the 1100 block of E 31st Street in Savannah.More >>
It's that time of year when the grass starts growing faster, and that means here in Savannah, you either keep up with your yard or expect at least a warning from the city.More >>
Fire crews are working a fire in Bethesda Wildlife.More >>
Thousands of people will visit Glennville this Saturday for the 41st Annual Sweet Onion Festival.More >>
There's nothing like a story to make a sick child feel better. The Savannah Philharmonic told one Thursday at the Memorial Children's Hospital.More >>
A county has come together to make a family's dream come true in a matter of days.More >>
