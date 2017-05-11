Congressman Buddy Carter hosts Veterans Forum in Savannah

Veterans in the Coastal Empire got the chance to talk to experts from Veteran Affairs offices around the state on Thursday.

Congressman Buddy Carter held his annual Veterans Forum to talk about the issues impacting veterans and give them a chance to talk to health professionals and others who can help them navigate the VA. Congressman Carter says it's so important to get out to veterans the information and care they need.

"They have a lot of concerns. They have a lot of needs as far as their assistance in their living. They have needs with healthcare obviously, but making sure that all the programs that are there - that they are knowledgeable of them and that they can take advantage of them," said Congressman Carter.

This is the third year Congressman Carter has hosted the Veterans Forum.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.