41st Annual Sweet Onion Festival to be held this weekend in Glennville

Thousands of people will visit Glennville this Saturday for the 41st Annual Sweet Onion Festival.

Tattnall County grows most of the crop, and on Thursday, the community kicked off the celebration for the volunteers who help it all work. If you ever see a turtle on a fencepost, it didn't get there by itself. The festival wouldn't be where it is without many who helped get it started.

The kick-off luncheon at the Welcome Center thanked the volunteers who help the festival go smoothly each year. Everyone lends a hand, including Sheriff Kyle Sapp stirring his chicken and rice - his own menu and the right mix of ingredients. The festival has had its own recipe for success that's now carried them for four decades.

"Forty-one years ago, I don't think anyone realized what the Vidalia Onion would become, with the promotion of it and the production of it," said festival committee member, Wayne Dasher.

The onions are now world famous and shipped everywhere. Festival organizers know they get first-time visitors, but they hope visitors see enough to bring them back.

"I hope that people see the warm hospitality that the people of Glennville show everyone when they get here," said Michelle Davis, Glennville Chamber of Commerce.

They'll spend Saturday celebrating the onion, but also the winning recipe for their small community.

"It's a team effort, not one individual. That's one great thing about Reidsville, we're one big family," said Mayor Chris Roessler, Glennville.

A family that knows every recipe tastes better with sweet onions. They hope everyone will come out Saturday for the fun.

