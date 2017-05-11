Good News: Savannah Philharmonic performs for Memorial Children's Hospital

There's nothing like a story to make a sick child feel better.

The Savannah Philharmonic told one Thursday at the Memorial Children's Hospital.

"Feel better soon; feel better soon...'

The magic was in the message of the music as the Philharmonic put on a Magic Flute performance.

"We have a whole entourage here. We have seven singers, we have beasts and sets and conductors, and pianos and keyboards. If we get one smile, it's all worth it," said Peter Shannon, Savannah Philharmonic, Artistic Director.

It was a lyrical form of medicine delivered by members of the Savannah Philharmonic chorus, a bit of storytime serving as an escape.

"This is really a respite from their illness, for the parents also looking out after the kids. We all know how difficult it is to have a sick child," Shannon said.

"People love to hear singing anytime, and we've really worked on this and it feels really good to help our little kids in the community," said Heidi Bindhammer, Savannah Philharmonic Chorus.

It's always an attentive, appreciative audience.

"Some are after surgery, some are about to have that, some have been here for several weeks, some have just arrived," said Billy Wooten, Savannah Philharmonic Chorus.

"It's really to allow the children to have a sense that someone is caring for them over and beyond the wonderful work they get here, and we gope Savannah Philharmonic is able to do that in some small way," said Shannon.

The performance was held to help some of the smallest Savannahians forget what might be big issues - make believe taking them away from their reality for a while.

"Basically what they're doing is singing excerpts from the Magic Flute by Mozart, which is a beautiful opera. It's three hours long. We've reduced it to 17 minutes and a little bit of slapstick humor, and the whole idea is to emphasize and accent the importance of empathy and a good bedside manner, and to help the physicians, we hope, to do wonderful job they're doing here," said Shannon.

