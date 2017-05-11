Savannah City Council approves new body cams, addition to End Gun Violence initiative

Savannah City Council decided at Thursday’s session to move forward with a few crime fighting measures.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police will be getting approximately 220 new body cameras and SWAT gear. Also, a new position will be added to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office for the End Gun Violence Initiative.

The position will handle oversight of all the non-law enforcement aspects of the three-year long program aiming to decrease violence in Savannah. The position will pay almost $100,000 a year.

The role will require recommendations to be made on the productivity of the project and facilitate a meeting between community and neighborhood representatives, SCMPD and social service agencies.

I spoke to City Manager Rob Hernandez about how the position will hopefully be a stronger one within the DA's office.

"We decided to, in working with the District Attorney's Office, to connect this positions with some of the positions that we already had. That has a lot of victim outreach and things like that. It was a logical program between her program and our program,” said Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez.

Hernandez and I also spoke about the Police Study meeting. He told me city council will meet for a work session on June 6 and review the recommendations as well as have decisions about the suggestions from Berkshire Advisors.

WTOC will be there for the meeting.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.