Fire crews on scene of fire in Bethesda Wildlife; Ferguson Ave. blocked

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Fire crews are working a fire in Bethesda Wildlife. 

Ferguson Avenue has been blocked while crews work to put the fire out. 

We have a crew on scene working to gather more information. Please avoid the area, and check back for details. 

