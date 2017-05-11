Three sports programs at SSU ineligible for 2017-18 postseason play

The new Academic Progress Rates, or APR, are out from the NCAA and there are 17 Division-1 schools that are ineligible for postseason play in the 2017-18 season.

Savannah State is on the list, as the football, men's basketball and baseball teams are ineligible for the playoffs.

The baseball program falls under a Level One penalty, while football and men’s basketball fall under a Level Two penalty.

The Level Two penalty includes practice restrictions, which provide additional time for teams to focus on academics. The Level Two penalty also includes the elimination of non-championship season work. This would eliminate Spring Football for SSU in 2018.

