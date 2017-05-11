Rincon Huddle House holds fundraiser for Effingham County Navigator Team

The Huddle House in Rincon held a fundraiser to benefit the Effingham County Navigator Team.

The event raised $283.17 for the Navigator Team. The Huddle House donated 20 percent of all profits on Tuesday, May 2 between 5 and 9 p.m.

The Effingham County Navigator Team is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the families of special needs children in Effingham County and surrounding areas.

