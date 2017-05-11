Big parking changes coming to downtown Savannah

The City of Savannah will move forward with the Parking Matters resolution - with some revisions.More >>
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosted its gala dinner, “The Night of Champions”, in downtown Savannah on Thursday.More >>
Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert has postponed a decision on the academic structure of the future university.More >>
Local teens making a difference one pair of flip flops and one clean shower at a time.More >>
Crews in Savannah will continue to monitor hot spots after a fire near Bethesda Wildlife Sanctuary and Ferguson Avenue.More >>
Big changes are in store for parking in downtown Savannah. A lot of residents are not on board with them. City council voted Thursday to increase the price and extend the hours you'll have to pay for parking in a large part of downtown.More >>
