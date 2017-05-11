‘Flip Flop Drop’ for the homeless at the Salvation Army in Savannah

Local teens making a difference one pair of flip flops and one clean shower at a time.

Thursday, 1,000 pairs of shower shoes were donated to the Salvation Army in Savannah. This, thanks to 12 teens who have been raising money to help the homeless.

One dollar equals one pair of flip flops and a fresh start for someone in need. The flip flops will be handed out to people through the center's shower facilities.

"The way they respond and the faces we get, it's just really welcoming and rewarding in itself,” said Brendan Mahoney, from the Benedictine Military Academy.

"You make yourself happy and you make these other people happy and it makes you feel good that you're donating for a good cause,” said Wynn Ambos, with the STEM Academy.

The "Flip Flop Drop" was started four years ago. Since then, over 12,000 flip flops have been handed out to homeless shelters and community facilities throughout Savannah.

