Academic structure vote postponed at Georgia Southern/Armstrong consolidation meeting

For the first time, WTOC is sitting down with both Armstrong State and Georgia Southern University presidents after the Georgia Board of Regents voted last month to consolidate both schools.

The Armstrong State University/Georgia Southern University Consolidation Implementation Committee approved four recommendations Friday that were submitted by various Operational Working Groups.

In the next 30 days, we should have a clearer picture of what the consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong universities will look like.

Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert has postponed a decision on the academic structure of the future university.

That happened during Wednesday night's consolidation impact committee meeting.

Officials with the school tell us it will be discussed further and a decision will be made at the next meeting in two weeks.

