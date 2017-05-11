Academic structure vote postponed at Georgia Southern/Armstrong - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Academic structure vote postponed at Georgia Southern/Armstrong consolidation meeting

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert has postponed a decision on the academic structure of the future university.

That happened during Wednesday night's consolidation impact committee meeting.

Officials with the school tell us it will be discussed further and a decision will be made at the next meeting in two weeks.

