Georgia Southern/Armstrong State to continue consolidation debate May 24

For the first time, WTOC is sitting down with both Armstrong State and Georgia Southern University presidents after the Georgia Board of Regents voted last month to consolidate both schools.

In the next 30 days, we should have a clearer picture of what the consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong universities will look like.

The plan to consolidate Georgia Southern and Armstrong State hit its first bump in the road this week.

Some faculty at both schools had concerns about the reorganization process. The proposal on the table before a meeting Wednesday combined Armstrong's four colleges of study into Southern's eight, with a separate combined college for graduate school, and some departments shifted around in the process. Professors on the consolidation committee brought concerns that a stand-alone college of arts and humanities could be eliminated down the line or not get the resources it needs. The professor we spoke with said this is more than just which building an office is in or which students graduate together, and this plan will shape the new university for decades.

"That would basically combine into one college all the fields parents don't let their kids major in, into one college, and that makes them vulnerable to cuts and program cuts down the line," said Dr. Richard Flynn, GSU Professor. "You know, this was thrust upon us suddenly without a lot of warning, so it's important to get this thing right."

Lynn says this is more than just department names and window dressing. It could affect the courses and degrees offered at the new university for years to come.

They'll debate the issue again May 24 at the next meeting, and likely make a decision one way or another in order to stay on their timetable.

