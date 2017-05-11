Savannah Bananas Release Roster

The Savannah Bananas are excited to announce their complete roster for the 2017 season. The roster includes players from schools across the country, as well as several local athletes.

Returning player Christian Hollie (UTA) will be in the outfield, along with Bryce Fischer (Oklahoma State), Jordan Rathbone (South Mtn. JC), Logan Mattix (GA College), and John Cassala (Jacksonville U).

Utility players include two more from the 2016 roster, Garett Nelson (Long Beach State) and Logan Moody (UGA), as well as Max MacDougald (Wofford) and LJ Talley (UGA). Tommy Gillman (Texas A&M) will be playing middle infield.

Catchers include Calvary Baptist alumnus Chris Bashlor (Lipscomb), Jacob Southern (Jacksonville U), and Jacob Nunez (UTA).

Kyrell Miller (RHP McLennan/UTSA), Kyle Richardson (LHP Texas A&M), Kenny LaPierre (RHP SD State), Spencer Haynes (LHP Grayson JC), Bryan Cruse (RHP Memphis), Braxton Webb (LHP Grayson JC), Cole Hearrean (LHP Oklahoma State), Taylor Cox (RHP Charleston Southern), Drew Reeves (RHP Kennesaw State), Logan Hutchinson (RHP Kennesaw State), and Evan Lovick (LHP Baldwin Wallace) will be joining returning player Drew Moody on the pitching staff.

Temporary players include 2016 Bananas Christian Vann (LHP Mercer) and Elliot Forde (RHP Misericordia), as well as Andrew Dill (RHP Anderson U), Joe Lewis (RHP Central Methodist), Austin Covers (LHP Heartland CC), Sam Linn (RHP Lander), Austin Sojka (MI/3B Cumberland), Steven Tomlinson (OF UNG), Colin Taylor (Walter State CC), Kyle Luigs (RHP UNG), James Ethredge (RHP Valdosta State), Jacob Howard (3B/UTL UNG), and Austin Krzeminski (RHP Gulf Coast State JC). There are also several local athletes- Mike Huggins (MI GA State), Matt Clark (LHP Clemson), and Brandon Purcell (C GA College), signing on as temporary players.

The 2017 season starts June 1st, but fans can come out to Grayson Stadium to meet the team and coaches at Fan Fest on May 29th. This event will run from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM is free and open to the public.

(From Savannah Bananas)