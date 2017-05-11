8th annual Night of Champions gala hosted by the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosted its gala dinner, “The Night of Champions”, in downtown Savannah on Thursday.

The celebration highlights contributions made by differently-abled people in the workplace. Five "champions" were honored in a room full of 600 people.

We caught up with one of the honorees, Kenzie Hancock. She works at Polka Dots Gifts and Accessories on Whitemarsh Island.

"I like Polka Dots and I have my friends, Macey, Logan and Anthony,” said Hancock.

"Employment itself is such a confidence builder just for a typical individual. And you put somebody who has a little bit more of a challenge the opportunity to be successful, and celebrating them tonight is just amazing,” said National Down Syndrome Society Chief of Staff Kandi Pickard.

