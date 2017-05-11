Single-vehicle wreck closes both directions of the Truman Parkway near Whitefield Ave.

A single-vehicle wreck has closed both directions of the Truman Parkway.

Southbound Truman is closed at Montgomery Cross Road. Northbound Truman is closed at Whitefield Avenue.

The car was driving in the southbound lanes, crossed the median and started to roll.

According to the official Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Twitter account, one male sustained serious injuries. According to a trooper on the scene, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The victim was breathing when he left in an ambulance.

We can't get any closer to this wreck. Both sides of the Truman closed and will be for a while pic.twitter.com/QQWtVPZbLU — Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) May 12, 2017

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit has responded to the scene.

