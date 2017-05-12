South Carolina session ending, but work on budget continues

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's regular legislative session has ended, but the Legislature will return later this month to finish work on the state budget.

The session that began Jan. 10 officially ended at 5 p.m. Thursday.

But legislators have yet to agree to a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. A six-member panel of House and Senate members will return next week to work on a compromise between the chambers' roughly $8 billion spending proposals.

The Legislature will return May 23 for a special session to take up the budget and potential compromises on other bills passed by both chambers, but with differences.

Bills sent Thursday to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk include those strengthening penalties for speeding in work zones and allowing moped drivers to be charged with drunken driving.

