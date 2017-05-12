Hurricane Preparedness Week: Check on your neighbor

Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through Saturday, May, 13.

Much of this week, information has been about what you can do to protect your family and property. However, we can’t forget about our neighbors and those who may not be able to properly prepare themselves.

In a worst-case scenario, those with restricted mobility or serious health concerns may have complications with the evacuation process. If the individual cannot evacuate themselves, several communities have options for evacuation, but they must be pre-registered.

Offer a helping hand to a neighbor in need, even if they can evacuate themselves, by helping them pack in the heat, securing their home, and boarding windows.

If an individual is not susceptible to storm surge and decides to stay, assure that they have all necessary items with them prior to a tropical system arriving. Exchange phone numbers and call or text them after the storm passes.

The days following a Tropical Storm or Hurricane, it can often be very warm. Sitting in the heat without air conditioning can put individuals at a higher risk for stroke and heart attack. If you have a generator or way to stay cool, invite your neighbor over, barbecue, share some food and coffee.

Essentially, in the time leading up to and after a natural disaster, do not forget about those around you. A simple phone call could make a huge difference.

For more information on how to register as a special medical needs client, click here.

To track the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and any local threats, visit WTOC’s Hurricane Center page.

