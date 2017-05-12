Bryan County mobile home fire under investigation - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bryan County mobile home fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a fire on Clarence Smith Road in north Bryan County Thursday night.

A double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Bryan County Emergency Services says no one was home and no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal's office has been called to help with the investigation.

