SCAD hosting annual Sand Arts Festival on Tybee

An entry from last year's event. (Source: SCAD)

Tybee Island's South Beach will turn into a public sand sculpture gallery on Friday.

It's all part of Savannah College of Art and Design's annual Sand Arts Festival.

The event is open to SCAD students, alumni, faculty and staff. Participants vie for awards and prizes, including the coveted top prize for SCAD Spirit.

Online registration is closed. However, SCAD students, alumni, faculty or staff who would still like to participate in the competition can register in person at the actual event on May 12. Just visit the registration table on the pier ahead of the competition's 10 a.m. start.

The event is open for public viewing.

This year is the first time the festival will take place on South Beach next to the pier.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.