Military Police from Ft. Stewart participate in Hinesville Torch Run

There was a huge show of support for police officers Friday in Liberty County.

The 385th Military Police Battalion of Ft. Stewart participated in a Torch Run with local law enforcement agencies for the Special Olympics Georgia.

The 2.1-mile Torch Run from Marne Garden on Ft. Stewart to the Hinesville Police Station for the Georgia Special Olympics also honored the local law enforcement of the Hinesville Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Once the 385th made it to the police station, they handed over the torch to Hinesville police officers.

"It's such a great show of the community support we have in Hinesville and the relationship between Hinesville and Fort Stewart and state patrol and Liberty County Sheriff's Dept. For everybody to come out this morning and be a part of this special event, it really means a lot. To see all these people in our parking lot for the same cause, it really shows our community comes together when it needs to," said Assistant Police Chief, Bill Kirkendall, Hinesville PD.

The Torch Run involves more than 1,000 law enforcement officers from more than 100 agencies across the state who take part in a 1,000 mile, two-week torch relay pass to the Special Olympics Georgia "Flame of Hope."

