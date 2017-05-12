WTOC Investigates: County commission speaks on police study

For the first time since the release of the Berkshire Advisors study on making Metro Police a more effective force, we are hearing from the county commission.

Commission Chairman Al Scott spoke with WTOC after Friday's regular commission meeting. The county plans to address the belief that its share of the law enforcement bill needs to increase.

To start, The Berkshire report was not at all good news for county leaders or county taxpayers. Commission members seemed certain last year this study would show that it has been paying too much for police protection when in fact it showed the opposite. Take a look at the numbers.

For this past fiscal year, the city agreed to allow Chatham County to pay just over 20-percent of the Metro budget after several commissioners complained the county was paying too much. The city even gave the county an added a $2 million break with the understanding that if the Berkshire study said otherwise, they would pay that money back the next year. Guess what?

The Berkshire study, in fact, determined the county should be paying a whopping six-percent more for police protection, meaning it has to pay back the $2 million to the city and is being asked to increase its contribution for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. For the coming year, that means the county has to find an extra $8.5 million or fight the Berkshire study findings and come up with its own cost sharing formula - one the city will accept. Commission Chair Al Scott seemed to indicate Friday that is what the commission is working on.

"The commission has to decide what level of policing they want in the unincorporated area. They will also have to decide what response time they want. Do they want seven-minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes? Because that will dictate the number of officers you will have to assign to an area," said Al Scott, Chatham County Commission Chairman.

It's unclear at this point how much room the city and the chief feel they have to negotiate response times and officers numbers. The Berkshire study doesn't call really call for much more than Chief Jack Lumpkin has been calling for over the last two years. The county and the city will continue to meet periodically over the next six weeks. What will be interesting to watch is where the county will find the money and what impact that will have on other county agencies and services.

