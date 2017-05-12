Tim's Take: Harman's win hints of more to come

If you know Brian Harman, you had to know he was going to make the putt.

"It looked good for most of the way,” Harman said of his 28-foot winning putt at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. “It looked really good.”

His second PGA Tour win was always just a matter of time.

And the setting last Sunday was the perfect time for Harman to do what he had done so many times before, which is be the biggest player on a big stage.

There was a time when he was one of those players who seemed capable of willing things to happen on the golf course.

He had hit the flagstick in a playoff on his way to winning the U.S. National Junior title and rallied with birdies on the final three holes to beat Rickie Fowler for the deciding point of a NCAA National Championship match.

The final hole of the Wells Fargo became another one of those moments.

"I didn't know how it was going to happen on Sunday,” said Harman. “But I had a good feeling that something was going to happen. And I get those feelings sometimes.”

And he has been capitalizing on them this season more than ever before during his professional career, rising to ninth on the FedEx Cup points list and his highest position so far in the World Rankings at 52nd.

All of that belies the popular theme Sunday of Harman trying to hold off the elite company he was part of before either of his main competitors Sunday.

"Well, I mean, they're my peers and so I'm always going to be judged against them for sure,” Harman said of Dustin Johnson and John Rahm. “But I don't find it very productive to worry about what somebody other guys are doing. I'm just going to try to be the best I can possibly be and I will see how far that takes me.”

It's taken him farther than he's gone on Tour to this point.

And just maybe to the brink of an even greater breakthrough.

