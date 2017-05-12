Good News: LDSS Night of Champions

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Dusty Blackburn caught the 22-pound 1-ounce little tunny while fishing in the Gulfstream 70 nautical miles east of Ossabaw Island on May 4. Blackburn's catch broke the previous little tunny record shared by angler John Smits.More >>
Nighttime lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 95 between Exit 106 and 109 for Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18.More >>
A large power outage is affecting traffic signals near Daffin Park and the Waters Avenue corridor, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.More >>
The Port of Savannah is handling a record number of containers for the largest ship ever to call on the East Coast.More >>
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society promotes leadership, outreach, education, and advocacy - all through the opportunity of employment.More >>
