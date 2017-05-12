Good News: LDSS Night of Champions

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society promotes leadership, outreach, education, and advocacy - all through the opportunity of employment.

It was a night to celebrate opportunity and those excelling through it at the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society's Night of Champions, an event that acknowledges differently abled individuals working in the community, and the businesses that hire them.

"Employment itself is such a confidence builder for a typical individual,’’ said Kandi Pickard, Chief of Staff for the National Down Syndrome Society, who attended the banquet. “You put somebody who has more of a challenge in that opportunity to be successful and celebrating them tonight is amazing. They are the light of the show and it's wonderful to be here celebrating them.’’

The opportunities are not only enjoyed by employees, but also by the employers who get just as much out of the relationship.

"They talk about the intangible benefit they don't expect,’’ said Allison Harvin, Co-Chair for the 2017 Night of Champions. “They mention the improved morale, the contagious thankful spirit, the can-do attitude.’’

The underlying hope is that celebrating these opportunities like this will help create more of them.

"When you have someone in an organization every day that is grateful after all the no's they've heard their whole life, and they hear a yes, then what they have to offer, it changes the dynamic of the workplace,’’ said Harvin. "Our goal is to get the message out to the business community that there is an untapped pool of willing employees.’’

They are more than anxious to get to work.

