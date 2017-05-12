Historic Savannah Foundation holds Preservation Awards Luncheon

The Historic Savannah Foundation's 6th Annual Savannah Preservation Festival is underway, and Friday they held their awards luncheon.

They recognized individuals and organizations demonstrating excellence in historic preservation. The president of the Historic Savannah Foundation says one standout award is the Lee & Emma Adler Award for Advocacy that was presented to Emergent Savannah.

"Emergent Savannah is advancing the conversation about the future of Savannah, taking on sometimes difficult and controversial topics," said Daniel Carey, President & CEO, Historic Savannah Foundation.

Awards are judged on quality of work, degree of difficulty, and the positive impacts the projects bring to the surrounding community.

