Senior Citizens, Inc. holds annual 'One Big Question' Symposium

The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc. hosted its annual "One Big Question" Symposium on Friday.

Now in its fifth year, "One Big Question" focuses each year on one question of importance to society. A diverse lineup of distinguished local and regional speakers provided educational and thought-provoking lectures on this year's question: "One Nation question mark?"

"This year's question has to do with the divisions that we've witnessed in our society and in our culture, so we took a phrase from the Pledge of Allegiance One Nation and put a question mark after it so that we could look at a number of different areas in our society where we see pretty strong divisions among our people," said Roger Smith, Director of Learning, SCI.

Proceeds from "One Big Question" support TLC courses and lectures throughout the year.

