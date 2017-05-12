Naomi King shares wisdom with students, inmates in Chatham County

Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard and Naomi King, sister-in-law of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., began an "Increase the Peace Tour" Friday in Savannah, stopping by the jail and several schools.

"There's just one race and that’s the human race,” said King.

King spoke words of wisdom to children and inmates in Chatham County.

"Life changing, a powerful seed to be planted that they can never forget. What Ms. King gave them, that the power of love is the most powerful thing that overcomes everything,” said Rep. Gilliard.

The 85-year old survived her home being bombed back in the 60's with her five children inside, including Alveda King. And lost the love of her life, Alfred David King, a civil rights activist fighting toe-to-toe with his brother.

"I had a beautiful marriage before he was killed,” King said.

Friday, she stopped by several schools including White Bluff Elementary, where she taught students about hope, moving forward and increasing the peace.

She also stopped by the Chatham County Detention Center, talking to inmates trying to change their lives around in the new beginnings program.

"There's a reason for everything that happens in our lives and whether it's good or bad, and I hope I said something that would be helpful in their walk of life,” said King.

One by one, they were able to ask questions and interact with the woman there to inspire them to keep pushing.

"This program and others are programs that will empower them to break the recidivism of incarceration and that’s our focus,” said Rep. Gilliard.

