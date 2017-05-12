Nighttime lane closures scheduled for I-95 beginning Monday, May 15

Nighttime lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 95 between Exit 106 and 109 for Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18.

Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 6 a.m., starting in the northbound lanes before switching over to the southbound lanes.

Motorists are urged to reduce speeds through the work zone.

Law enforcement will be on site to enhance safety.

