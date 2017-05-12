Fleming man sets new state record for little tunny

A Fleming man has set the new men's record for the heaviest little tunny caught in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Dusty Blackburn caught the 22-pound 1-ounce little tunny while fishing in the Gulfstream 70 nautical miles east of Ossabaw Island on May 4. Blackburn took the fish to the Richmond Hill Fish Hatchery where biologists verified the species and weighed it.

Blackburn's catch broke the previous little tunny record shared by angler John Smits of Allenhurst who tied the then-current men's state record with a 19-pound, 4-ounce catch in 2010 and Jerry Duncan, Sr. of Dublin, whose 1997 catch weighed 19-pounds, 3-ounces. According to the Gamefish Record Program rules, for fish under 20 pounds, the record must be bested by 4-ounces of more.

Little tunny are one of 39 species in the mackerel family.

