1 adult, 3 children displaced after home catches fire in Burton

The Burton Fire District is investigating after a mobile home in the Independent Mobile Home Park caught fire Friday morning.

Crews from the District as well as MCAS firefighters responded to the fire that displaced one adult and three children just after 3:30 p.m. When crews got there, the fire was already coming through the roof of the single wide mobile home. Firefighters got inside and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and living room, but the home suffered significant smoke damage throughout.

The family was not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 20 building fires so far this year.

