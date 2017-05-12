Metro arrests 12-year-old for entering vehicle downtown

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested a 12-year-old on Friday, after they saw he unlawfully entered a vehicle and began rummaging through the center console.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Gwinnett Street around 3:45 p.m. to find the juvenile in the driver's seat of the parked car. Surveillance video showed him walking from car to car, checking door handles to see if any were unlocked. When he found one that was, he went into the car.

"This is a great reminder of how important it is to lock your car, Downtown Precinct Investigator Detective, Ricky Deas, said in a release. "Make yourself a harder target by hiding your valuables, locking your car, and taking your keys. Through this shared responsibility, we can decrease crime in our community."

Officers responded quickly and took the juvenile into custody. He was charged with entering auto.

