NROTC Commissioning Ceremony at Savannah State

Six Savannah State University NROTC members are officially officers in the United States military.

Four were commissioned into the Navy. Two were commissioned into the Marine Corps, all in a ceremony Friday on campus.

The new officers saying their oaths and giving their first salute. All six are now headed across the United States and eventually the world to serve our country.

"I'm going to be embarking on a new adventure, and that new adventure is going to be full of all sorts of surprises and challenges, but i welcome it with open arms,” said Tyrell Burke, with the United States Navy.

"It was a lot of build-up. Four years of work all the way to the commissioning which you see here before you, so this is a lot of work, and it all paid off,” said 2nd Lt. Imran Ward, with the United States Marine Corps.

These six young men and hundreds of others students will graduate Saturday morning.

Tiger Arena doors open at 7 a.m. followed by the processional at 9 a.m.

This is SSU's 190th Commencement.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.