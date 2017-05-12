Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year winners announced Friday night

The 2017 Man and Woman of the Year awards were announced Friday night.



We've taken you to all the fundraisers and finally this evening, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Grand Finale Gala was held.

This was the 5th year for the event, which raises awareness and funds for LLS and its mission of finding a cure for blood cancer. This year's candidate class is made up of eleven community leaders, four Student of the Year candidates and two National All-Star Alumni candidates.

Together, they aim to raise $500,000 in 10 weeks. The man, woman and student who raises the most is awarded.

"What the LLS does is not only do they fund treatments and cures for blood cancers, but they also provide support to patients and their families, so fundraisers like these with the selfless candidates who are out there raising funds for the organization, they are the ones who are helping save lives,” said Man and Woman of the Year Campaign Co-Chair Emily Dickinson.

Man of the Year is Brooks Zeigler and Woman of the Year is Ashley Curry. Congratulations!

Our Cyreia Sandlin was the emcee.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.