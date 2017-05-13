Cloudy weekend weather will clear up for warm, sunny week

An area of weak surface low pressure will move in from the Florida panhandle into the Coastal Empire on Saturday morning, reaching the South Carolina Low Country by Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will move offshore on Saturday evening, with high pressure coming in behind the front that will stay around through next week.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a 60 percent showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the lower 80s. West winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows for the evening will be in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Sunday night will be clear with lows around 60.

Monday will be sunny as well. Highs will be in the upper 80's. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Monday night will be clear with lows in the mid-60's.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80's. Tuesday night will be clear as lows drop to the upper 60's.

Wednesday will be warm and sunny as highs reach around 90. Wednesday night will be mostly clear as lows fall to the upper 60's.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 80's. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 60's.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.