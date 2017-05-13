Southside Fire responds to Quacco Trail fire - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Southside Fire responds to Quacco Trail fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Southside Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on Quacco Trail.

Several units were there in that area around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning

Details are limited at this time. 

We are continuing to follow this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

